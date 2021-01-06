An electric heater is suspected of causing a fire that destroyed a pump house Jan. 4 at a rural Cosmos residence.
The fire in the 18400 block of 530th Avenue in Danielson Township was reported at 3 p.m. Jan. 4, according to the Meeker County Sheriff's office. The property is owned by Diana Hopp, 55.
Cosmos Fire Department and deputies responded to the call and arrived to find the pump house engulfed in flames.
No injuries were reported, but the pump house was a total loss, according to a news release.