Average, Median, 10 Percent Lowest Average Rents and 10 Percent Highest Average Rents are listed by county in the recently released publication titled Cropland Rental Rates for Minnesota Counties.
The rates come from rents paid by farmers who participate in Adult Farm Management programs across Minnesota. This publication provides a historical perspective on rental rates paid by a group of Minnesota farmers and trends in those rental rates over the past five years. The information is meant as a guide and not meant to establish, determine, set, fix, or even hint at what actual rents should be, according to University of Minnesota Extension.
Historical rental data is included for 2015-2019. Weighted average rental rates are listed by county for each year. The 2019 data also includes the median cash rent and the 10th and 90th percentile range, explained under “data results."
Also included is the 2019 county rental data gathered by the USDA National Ag Statistical Service in cooperation with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The USDA/NASS data is collected by mailed surveys, and the 2020 results should be available in September. This document will be updated to include the new NASS numbers at that time.
The publication can be found at: https://www.cffm.umn.edu/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/MN-Land-Rental-Rates-2019-final-7-15-20.pdf