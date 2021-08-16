A rural Litchfield man was injured Friday when his leg became caught in an auger inside a grain bin on a farm in Forest City Township.
Jared Johnson, 35, had both of his feet trapped in a sweeper auger when deputies, along with Dassel Fire and Rescue, Litchfield Rescue, Mayo Ambulance and Life Link III, arrived on the farm in the 68300 block of Minnesota Highway 24.
Crews worked to apply tourniquets to Johnson's leg and freed both of his feet from the auger, and he was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries, according to a report from the sheriff's office.