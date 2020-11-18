Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze announced the 1 p.m. monthly test of the Meeker County outdoor warning sirens will be canceled for all sirens in Meeker County on Dec. 2, Jan. 6 and Feb. 3 to avoid unnecessary strain and damage to the Outdoor Warning System. Monthly siren tests will resume March 3, 2021.
Winter tends to bring extreme weather conditions including: extreme cold, freezing rain/drizzle, ice, and snow. Testing sirens during these weather conditions puts the Outdoor Warning System at risk for unnecessary strain and damage to siren equipment and internal operating systems, Cruze said in a news release Nov. 18.
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office will continue to utilize the CodeRED system to notify the community of important safety alerts and time-sensitive messages, and will activate sirens as determined necessary in emergency weather events.
To register for CodeRED notifications, visit the Sheriff’s Office website at www.co.meeker.mn.us/217/Sheriff and click on the CodeRED logo. Contact Stephanie Johnson, Meeker County Emergency Management, at 320-693-5420 for more information or if you need assistance with creating a CodeRED account.