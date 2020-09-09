A Litchfield woman was injured in a crash Monday morning on CSAH 14 after she reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.
According to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office news release, Kathleen Schenk, 27, was driving in the 22000 block of CSAH 14 in Darwin Township when her vehicle left the road and crashed. Meeker County dispatch received a call at 7:22 a.m. Monday reporting the personal injury crash. The initial investigation showed Schenk fell asleep while driving, crossing the center line, leaving the roadway and striking a vehicle parked off the roadway before colliding with a tree.
Schenk was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital by Mayo Ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
Litchfield Rescue also responded to the crash.