Two men escaped injury after their snowmobile broke through the ice Dec. 26 on Lake Koronis.
According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Tristan Nelson, 21, of Brooten and Nathan Wander, 24, of Belgrade were riding a snowmobile about 100 feet from shore, a mile east of the south access on Lake Koronis when it went through the ice and was submerged. Nelson told deputies who responded that he came across a soft patch of ice and the snowmobile broke through.
Both Nelson and Wander escaped the ice uninjured.