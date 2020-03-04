NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences. A family support group meets in St. Cloud a 7-8:30 p.m., on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, at Calvary Community Church, 1200 Roosevelt Road. For information, call Mike at 320-259-7101.
St. Cloud Mental Health Support Group for Families
