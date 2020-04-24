The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has launched a clearinghouse of COVID-19-related information and resources on its website.
“It seems as though things are in a constant state of change during the outbreak and that makes it difficult to keep track of all the latest information,” state Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, said. “One thing we are hearing more and more about lately is questions from livestock owners who need meat processing for a relatively small number of animals but are running into roadblocks due to plant closures and lost markets. The website addresses that issue and provides helpful guidance, so I hope farmers will check it out.”
The site also covers issues from mental health to financial support and beyond, with details on numerous topics and contact information for department staff.
Visit www.mda.state.mn.us/covid-19-agriculture for more.