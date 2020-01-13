Minnesota Commissioner of Education Mary Catherine Ricker will visit Litchfield schools Thursday.
Ricker's visit is at the urging of state Rep. Dean Urdahl, who said he asked the commissioner to visit "some of the excellent schools we have" in District 18A.
"I have urged the Commissioner to examine the Civics Education curriculum in Litchfield High School as I believe it should be modeled by other schools," Urdahl said in the news release. "I also hope she pays particular attention to the mentoring program in Litchfield. Programs of this type are essential to retaining newer teachers."
Ricker is scheduled to arrive at Litchfield High School around 10:30 a.m., where she will be greeted by the pep band playing the school song and also will receive a gift from the Lake Ripley Elementary School student council.
The commissioner then will tour the Career and Tech Ed department at the high school, then visit an eighth-grade English class.
She is scheduled to conclude her visit by having lunch in the middle school media center with some teacher mentors and mentees.