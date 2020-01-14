State Rep. Dean Urdahl, R- Acton Township, announced Monday afternoon he will seek re-election to the Minnesota State House of Representatives in District 18A this November.
Urdahl currently serves as the minority lead on the House Capital Investment Committee and in recent years has been heavily involved in legislation to re-emphasize civics studies in Minnesota schools.
"Aside from more general priorities such as protecting taxpayers and reducing health care costs, my influential status on bonding and unfinished business with civics are two motivating factors in deciding to seek re-election," said Urdahl, a nine-term House veteran first elected in 2002. "I have more work to do on those subjects, along with finding solutions for other challenges in Greater Minnesota. This includes expanding affordable housing, increasing child care opportunities and bolstering our small businesses, especially the ag industry. It has been an honor to serve the people of District 18A and I am eager to continue working to make our state an even better place to live, work and go to school."
In addition to the bonding panel, Urdahl also serves on committees related to education policy and Legacy Amendment funding.
District 18A consists of all of Meeker County; Cokato Township including the city of Cokato in Wright County; and part of McLeod County, including Lynn, Acoma and Hutchinson townships and the city of Hutchinson west of Hwy. 15.