Law enforcement agencies are looking for a 16-year-old from Burnsville after they evaded a Meeker County Sheriff's deputy during a chase early Thursday morning.
The teen was last seen in a stolen vehicle, traveling east on U.S. Highway 12, according to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office news release.
According the report, a deputy saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through Dassel at about 1 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 12. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled. The deputy pursued the vehicle north on Maple Street, to a dead end at Spring Lake.
A driver and passenger left the vehicle and fled on foot, the driving heading to the lake and jumping in. The deputy lost sight of the driver due to heavy fog.
Dassel Fire and Rescue were called to assist in searching the lake. Meanwhile, the passenger remained on land and eventually returned to the deputy shortly after fleeing, according to the news release.
Both driver and passenger were identified as runaways, the driver a 16-year-old from Burnsville, and the passenger a 16-year-old from Pine City. The vehicle they were in had been reported stolen.
The passenger was released to a parent pending criminal charges. The driver was not located during the initial search, but was seen in another vehicle — which the sheriff's office reported as stolen — a few hours later by a local resident.