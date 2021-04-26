The Forest City Threshers will have a pork chop dinner Sunday, May 2, in their continuing effort to raise funds for the planned Women's Activity Building at the thresher grounds.
The pork chop feed will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday and will include pork chops with potatoes and all the trimmings. Price will be $10 for adults and $6 for children younger than 10. Guests will have the option of socially distanced indoor dining or of a drive-through meal.
Forest City Threshers President Dave Jutz organized several members to assist in cutting logs into framing material in April. The wood is currently drying for use this summer when construction of the Women's Activity Building begins.
The Forest City Threshers fall show will run Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21-22, this year.