The Minnesota Association of Townships announced its 2022 Scholarship Program, which will award up to five $2,000 scholarships to high school juniors currently enrolled in 11th grade and attending a Minnesota public, private or parochial school, or a home-study program.
Applicants should submit a written essay using critical thinking on the topic of promoting awareness of township government by May 1, 2022. Winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges and will be notified August 2022. They will also be invited to attend MAT’s annual conference in October 2022.
For more information and application details, visit www.mntownships.org or call the MAT offices at 1-800-228-0296.
There are approximately 914,000 township residents in 1,780 townships in Minnesota. Townships exist in every area of the state, including the metropolitan area. Some, with populations of more than 1,000, function in much the same way as a small city. While many townships remain rural agricultural centers, others host a variety of residential, light commercial, and industrial development.