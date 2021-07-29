Millinery in the Museum, an exhibit of women’s hats from different eras, opens Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Dassel History Center. The 10 a.m. opening will include a tea (coffee) party. Irene Bender, Dassel, will present the program, “The Time of Hats.” Those in attendance are invited to wear a favorite hat to the party.
The exhibit features hats from the Dassel Area Historical Society collection as well as from the collections of Bender, Sheri Bjork and Janice Severson. The exhibit will run through Aug. 28.
Another exhibit opening on Aug. 7 is floral themed. Artist Rose Edin’s painting “Hydrangeas in Bloom” and artist Tom Nelson’s stained glass “Hydrangeas” will be shown together at the Dassel History Center through Labor Day.
Nelson was inspired by Edin’s painting and did a stained-glass interpretation of it.
A few other pieces of their art will be included in the exhibit.