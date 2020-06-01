State Rep. Dean Urdahl announced Sunday he has filed for re-election in House District 18A.
Urdahl is seeking his 10th term in office and is currently the Republican lead on the Capital Investment Committee.
"I seek another term in the midst of troubled times for Minnesota," Urdahl said. "I will do my utmost to foster healing and moving our state forward in all respects."
District 18A contains all of Meeker County; Acoma, Lynn and Hutchinson Townships in McLeod County including Hutchinson west of Highway 15; and Cokato and Cokato Township in Wright County.