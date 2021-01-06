State Rep. Dean Urdahl, R-Acton Township, took his 10th oath of office in the Minnesota House of Representatives Tuesday, Jan. 5, as the 92nd Legislature was installed at the Capitol.
Urdahl was re-elected to the House in November. He represents District 18A, encompassing all of Meeker County and portions of McLeod and Wright. He recently was selected to remain the lead Republican on the House Capital Investment Division, in addition to continuing posts with the Education Policy and Legacy committees.
“It is good to be back in the House as we face challenging times and a challenging session,” Urdahl said. “I look forward to continuing doing my best to represent the people of District 18A and enter the session optimistic the Legislature can accomplish what is needed to meet the needs of Minnesotans.”
As a COVID-19 precaution, Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony was conducted with many House members participating remotely from their legislative offices instead of in the chamber as is tradition.
Urdahl encouraged District 18A residents to contact his legislative office this session by calling 651-296-4344 or by emailing rep.dean.urdahl@house.mn.