Justice Walker has joined the Mid-Minnesota Development Commission as the organization’s new community planner.
Walker will work alongside the MMDC’s Kyle Ten Napel to assist cities, counties and other entities with comprehensive planning, land use ordinances, codification projects, grant applications, housing studies, transportation plans, and other planning-related activities throughout the four county-region.
Walker comes to the MMDC with a Master of City & Regional Planning degree, from Clemson University, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies & Sustainability from Northern Arizona University. Recent professional experience includes completion of a planning internship with the city of Clemson, where he assisted with the city’s comprehensive plan, developed park and bicycle connectivity plans, and maintained a geographic information system housing database with more than 6,000 accounts. Other relevant experience includes work on a downtown master plan update for Greenville, South Carolina.
The MMDC is a Regional Development Organization. It serves the four Economic Development Region 6E counties of Meeker, McLeod, Kandiyohi and Renville. Headquartered in Willmar, the organization provides technical assistance to local governments, businesses, and organizations. They also administer state and federal programs and coordinate multi-jurisdictional activities to improve economies, communities, and quality of life throughout the four counties.