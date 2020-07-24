The Litchfield Visitors Bureau crowned three winners in its View from the Curb contest last week.
More than 300 votes were cast in the competition, which included 10 Litchfield homeowners and their lawns.
Winners were:
1063 W Pleasure Drive – Jerry and Judy Hudson;
901 S Meadow Road – Ginny Olberding;
709 S Chandler Ave – Al and Liz Van Liere.
Each of the winners received a $100 cash prize and all 10 participants received a $25 gift card to a local eating establishment.
Some people left messages lwith ideas for homes to participate in next year's View from the Curb tour. Anyone who wold like to nominate a home can contact the Litchfield Visitors Bureau at 320-693-XXXX.