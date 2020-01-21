A Grove City woman was injured in a Sunday morning crash when she lost control of her vehicle on Minnesota Highway 22 in Greenleaf Township.
According to a report from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Tanisha Olson, 34, hit a snow drift on the roadway, then lost control of her vehicle. The car spun and rolled into the ditch at the intersection of Highway 22 and 215th Street.
Meeker County dispatched deputies and Mayo Ambulance after receiving the call at 5:23 a.m. Sunday.
Olson received non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Mayo Ambulance to Meeker Memorial Hospital.