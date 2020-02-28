Litchfield Women's CommUnity Club will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, at St. Philip's Church in Litchfield. Speaker will be from First District Association. Hostess is Geri Buresh.
Women's CommUnity Club meets March 9
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- SECTION WRESTLING: DC/L sends nine individually to state tournament
- Novel coronavirus not in Minnesota yet
- Ariana Jackman living an actor's dream
- Council rejects conditional use application
- Steve Simon talks general elections to Litchfield High School students
- GIRLS SECTION BASKETBALL: Dragons lose in opening round to Morris
- BOYS HOCKEY: Dragons set to face Hutchinson in section final
- STATE WRESTLING: DC/L eliminated after two matches
- Revitalizing Litchfield downtown
- Hannibal Wolong heals using acupuncture