The Litchfield Women’s CommUnity Club will meet at 1 p.m. Monday at the Litchfield Opera House. Marsha Goraczkowski will be the speaer. Hostesses are Joanne Shequen and Karen Johnson.
Women's CommUnity Club meets Oct. 12
Tags
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
