Litchfield Area Writers Group members will read selections from their new book, "Echoes," at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield. Refreshments will be served.
Writers group members will read from new book
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
