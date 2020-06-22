The makeover of Litchfield’s downtown roadway continues ahead of schedule, with a strip of concrete pavement laid Friday.
That work will continue throughout this week, as well.
According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the state agency and its contractor, Landwehr Construction, “continue to work hard to accelerate” the project. The anticipated completion date is now Sept. 19, about six weeks earlier than originally anticipated.
Concrete work will continue, alternating between curb and gutter, sidewalk and road, the news release said. Installation of wiring for lighting along the road was scheduled to begin last week.
MnDOT cautioned the public not to disturb stakes around the project area, as this creates the need for survey crews to come back to the site and fix the change, which slows down overall progress on the project.