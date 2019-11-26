Slippery road conditions were blamed for a two-vehicle crash Monday morning that injured one person.
Tiffany Sprenger, 40, of Hutchinson suffered minor injuries when her car was hit by another vehicle driven by Larry Heller, 74, of Hutchinson on County State Aid Highway 18.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported that Heller lost control of his car on the frost-covered road and collided with a vehicle driven by Sprenger.
Meeker County deputies, Dassel Fire and Rescue and Allina Ambulance responded to the crash, which occurred on CSAH 18 just east of its intersection with 670th Avenue.