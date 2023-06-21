Optimist Park is the place to be this summer.
That was somewhat expected heading into this season, with the Litchfield ballpark chosen to be host to the 100th anniversary of the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament.
But the hometown Litchfield Blues have raced out to an impressive start. And adding even more excitement, Optimist Park will be the featured stop for FOX-9 TV’s town ball tour next week.
The Blues’ game against Maple Lake at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, will be the nightcap to what Litchfield Baseball Association members and the Litchfield Visitors Bureau hope will be a festival of town ball fun in addition to a great way to promote the city.
“It’s going to be a fun event,” LBA President Brian Jones said. “The excitement is building for this and for the state tournament to follow.”
Jones called the Town Ball Tour stop a good dress rehearsal for the state tournament, which is played over three weekends in August.
The festival-like atmosphere will begin early and reach far beyond Optimist Park. Among the day’s events:
- A French toast and sausage breakfast from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at American Legion Post, with the FOX-I morning broadcast crew expected in attendance;
- An American Legion baseball game between Lichfield and Maple Lake at 4 p.m.;
- A petting zoo will be set up late afternoon;
- Litchfield High School marching band is slated to perform prior to the Blues game against Maple Lake, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Bruce Hamm will be grilling and serving pork chops, in addition to the regular ballpark concessions.
While there will be a charge for the pork chops and other concessions, admission to the ballpark to see the games will be free.
As if all that would not be enough reason to turn up at Optimist Park, the Litchfield Blues are playing some pretty good ball.
The Blues picked up a 13-2 win over North Star League rival Howard Lake Sunday at Howard Lake.
Litchfield’s hitters were red hot, slapping 17 hits around the ballpark, led by Winky Estrada, who was 4-for-5 with four RBi and three runs scored. Eddie Estrada Jr. added three hits, five RBI and two runs scored.
Lead-off hitter Andrew Loch also had three hits and two runs scored, and Bennett Lecher collected three hits and three runs scored.
Meanwhile, Joey Hyde pitched a complete game, needing just seven innings due to the 10-run rule. Hyde gave up five hits and struck out four.
The Blues currently sit fifth in the 12-team North Star League with a 6-4 record.
Jones credits Manager John Anderson and the rest of the Blues roster for an exciting brand of ball that’s reinvigorated interest in town ball in Litchfield.
“Everybody likes a winner,” Jones said. “We’ve had some pretty big crowds so far this season. People know about the state tournament, but they’re also hearing about the Blues playing some good ball. They want to see what’s going on.”
A couple home games have drawn around 200 spectators, a respectable number reminiscent of past great Litchfield teams, Jones said, and when those fans leave the ballpark happy, they spread the word to even more potential spectators.