Streets of Litchfield will miss the blare of trumpets and thump of bass drums this summer.
The Litchfield Parade of Bands Committee announced Sunday it would cancel its marching band festival, originally planned for June 16.
“We understand and share in the disappointment this news brings,” Judy Hulterstrum, chairwoman of the committee and executive director of the Litchfield Visitors Bureau, said in a news release.
The Parade of Bands announcement follows by one week the cancellation of Litchfield’s Watercade celebration. Both events — as many throughout the state — fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic and the financial strain the stay-home orders and social distancing guidelines have placed on local businesses that fund the events through donations.
Donations made to support the 2020 Parade of Bands will be used to help fund next year’s event, according to the news release. However, donors who prefer their donation returned can contact Hulterstrum at the Litchfield Visitors Bureau office.
The inaugural Parade of Bands took place June 18 last year when Litchfield’s Marching Dragons performed and played host to 10 bands competing bands. That first-time event saw an overwhelming response, with attendance estimated at more than 6,000 people.
The Parade of Bands was one of two big events planned by the Visitors Bureau as ways to draw people to town and to celebrate the community. The other event was a Light Up Litchfield promotion that featured 10 residents decorating their homes in Christmas lights.
Proceeds from the Parade of Bands also were to support the Litchfield High School marching band program.
“We appreciate the support of the community and will begin plans for June of 2021,” Hulterstrum said.