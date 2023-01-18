One of the newer members of the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office staff doesn’t carry a gun. For that matter, he doesn’t even wear a badge.
Instead, Mike Molitor often wears a short-sleeved polo with a sheriff’s office logo. And he carries a medical bag.
But to Sheriff Brian Cruze and others in the department, Molitor — hired this past August to fill the newly created public safety community paramedic position — is an important addition to a holistic approach to public safety and public service in Meeker County and helps fill a gap in the rural health care system.
The position is one that’s been germinating for more than a decade, from a seed planted when the sheriff’s office created a volunteer paramedic program.
Dr. Jeff Ho, an emergency room physician at Hennepin County Medical Center, who has worked as a part-time deputy in Meeker County since 2006, helped establish the volunteer paramedic program. But almost from the beginning, Ho thought it could be something more.
“I think it’s actually more of a vision that I had when I joined the sheriff’s office,” Ho said. “I noticed that, you know, we had room to sort of improve our response services in the emergency medical area.”
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office started its paramedic program in 2013, with volunteers who would go on medical calls with deputies. Molitor was one of the early volunteers, taking shifts when he wasn’t working his full-time position as a paramedic in the metro area. He has moved to Meeker County since becoming a full-time sheriff’s office employee.
From the volunteer paramedics — and community paramedic programs elsewhere — evolved the concept of a public safety community paramedic. The community service paramedic model has been around for quite some time, with trained and certified paramedics working under the direction of hospitals, basically make house calls, responding to clients who might need help with medications or caring for injuries but are unable to make it to a hospital.
The crossover between the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office volunteer paramedics and the community service paramedic program got Cruze, Ho and others thinking about developing a full-time position within the law enforcement domain.
“We kind of melded the two into this public safety community paramedic, which takes the community paramedic program that was always in place and following up on patients, and puts it in the purview of natural law enforcement and public safety,” Cruze said.
Molitor has done and seen a lot in the first several months on the job, but one of his constant duties is explaining — and promoting — exactly what his job is.
“This is such a unique and unfounded opportunity that we’re sort of embarking upon,” Molitor said. “Right now, for me success looks like other people in other areas, maybe other professions sort of recognizing and having an ‘a-ha’ moment of ‘Wow, that’s something I had not thought of before, and it’s something potentially we could use.’”
Despite its good intentions, however, the program has encountered its share of skeptics, primarily because it functions under the auspices of law enforcement, rather than physicians at a clinic or hospital as community service paramedics do. The president of the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board told the Star Tribune in December that the state has about 200 paramedics with community paramedic certification. Molitor is one of those certified, but his job with the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office makes him unique among that relatively small peer group.
“To my knowledge, this is the only community paramedic that is sponsored and overseen by a law enforcement public safety agency in the country,” Ho said. “I think we were sort of interested in exploring, there’s some gaps in health care that I think are unique to law enforcement. Law enforcement responds to a lot of scenes where health care may be needed, but it’s not always readily available.”
Vulnerable adults and people experiencing mental health crises — situations in which law enforcement often is the first to respond — are some of the best examples where the public safety community paramedic seems a natural fit. Deputies “…oftentimes have limited tools to deal with them, especially when it comes to things like referral and follow up,” Ho said.
Prior to the public safety community paramedic position’s creation, a deputy might receive a call regarding a mental health situation.
“They don’t have a lot of time to deal with it, and they’ve gotta make a snap decision,” Cruze said. “So for them, the easiest way to handle this might be taking (the person) to an intake, taking them to the hospital, having a doctor see them … (deputies) are just a quick system of law.”
Meanwhile the public safety community paramedic is “not a mental health expert,” but he’s better equipped and has the time to take a broader view of the subject’s needs, Cruze said. Under the regular system, someone needing mental health, physical health, assistance might come in contact with several deputies over the course of time. With each new deputy they see, the client must share their story all over again.
The public safety community paramedic has the potential to improve communication and continuity of care, he said.
“The community paramedic can go there, because he doesn’t get called back (to patrol), he doesn’t have other things going on, so they can spend a little more time with a person,” Cruze said. That additional time can help determine their needs, “do they need to go in right now, or can we keep them with a social worker through Woodland Centers, or can we do something else? Where a deputy is like, ‘I need to take care of this right away,’ now we’re going to this, so (the paramedic) can dedicate more time to it.
“In that respect, it’s a huge, huge benefit for us to have something that can do that,” Cruze added.
Like many new ideas, Cruze said, it might take time and education to gain acceptance, but in his mind, it only make sense.
“What we’ve found is … we’re on these welfare checks, we’re on these mental health (calls), I mean, we’ve now become the front line for some of this stuff,” Cruze said. “And our deputies are not prepared for that. I mean, our deputies are certified in what used to be called first responder ... . But the paramedic can administer shots and do IVs and do other things our deputies are not trained or qualified to do.”
Cruze said Molitor has been doing outreach with area physicians to help explain his role and build acceptance in the medical community. That’s an important step, Ho said, because the health care providers can be among the most skeptical.
“One of the things we’ve really tried to do is emphasize this program is not trying to replace 911 paramedic responses, we’re not trying to take paramedic jobs away from them,” Ho said. “This is a completely different type of role. We are also not trying to prevent people from going in to see their physician or keep their primary care appointments with their doctors. We are there to see people in their homes who otherwise would not go in to see their doctor, because they lack transportation, they lack the ability to, you know, make an appointment or the cognitive ability to remember to go see their doctor or things like that. These are patients that would not actually be coming in contact with the medical system anyway, but they should be.
“And so we’re hoping that this type of program actually encourages people to follow up with their physician and get more regular care in the clinic,” Ho concluded.
Though difficult to pin down a “typical day,” Molitor said it involves a significant amount of networking, building connections with social services agencies and health care providers through telephone calls, e-mails and in-person conversations.
Some of the education also has to be done with potential clients. An early case involved responding to an elderly client, who was open to Molitor’s assistance on a medical need, but who made it clear she did not want the paramedic showing up in a squad car. That’s not an issue in most instances, Molitor said, as he visits clients in an unmarked car and doesn’t wear the traditional deputy’s uniform.
“Once I get my foot in the door and I’m able to communicate with these clients, they’re mostly accepting of it,” Molitor said. “The population of clients I deal with, with mental health issues … I have to be judicious about how I approach them, especially the uniform, the squad cars, things like that, because, unfortunately, the history of mental health and law enforcement in general is usually not a good interaction. And, thankfully, with me on board with the sheriff’s office, there have been some very good interactions, and it’s appreciative of that community.”
Molitor and his superiors expect the description of his “typical day” to evolve as time goes on, but he’s been pleased with the interactions he’s had with clients and medical community to this point, knowing that it’s something that will take time to build understanding and trust.
“Mike was very instrumental in sort of advocating for his own skill set and things that he brings,” Ho said. “It’s a perfect fit, because the agency we work with has a very progressive leadership, and is very interested in looking at things that are good for the citizens and the county and interested in trying new things, and not afraid to try new things.
“Law enforcement in general is ripe for trying these types of programs,” Ho added, “specifically, smaller agencies like Meeker County where there’s probably a lot less politics than there are in the metro area, and a lot less red tape and bureaucratic hurdles to get over, I think, has made this much more approachable and much more acceptable to try something like this out here.”