The Peanut Butter & Milk Festival Committee is getting ready for the 49th annual Festival Feb. 15-22 in Litchfield and Meeker County.
Eight residents of Hartford, Alabama – Litchfield’s sister city – will be in Meeker County touring farms and businesses and enjoying some outdoor winter activities. They will arrive February 15th and will return to Alabama on February 22nd.
This year’s group includes students Skylar Brannon, Cole Saunders, Will Birdsong and Jaxon Hess, who will be hosted by Abby Shoutz, Joe Carlson, Kole Bartlett and Cole Lawrence, respectively, and chaperones Jason and Carol Ann Saunders, hosted by Don and Sue Christofferson; and Todd and Kelli Dillard Brannon, hosted by Roger and Janet Huhn.
The southern guests will spend Sunday, Feb. 16, snowmobiling from 2-4 p.m. at the Roger and Janet Huhn Farm on Lake Manuella, and the public is welcome to join them there.
Dairy Day will be on Monday, Feb. 17, and will include stops at Dockendorf Dairy, First District Association, Polydome and Schiefelbein farms. The day will end with a chili/soup supper at 7 p.m. the Forest City Threshers building. The event is open to the public.
The Alabamans will travel to the Twin Cities Feb. 18 to see U.S. Bank Stadium, the State Capitol and the Mall of America. The group will be interviewed on KLFD at McDonald’s on Feb. 19, followed by a tour of Litchfield High School and some Litchfield businesses.
On Feb. 20, there will be a tour of Meeker Cooperative, followed by skiing and tubing at Powder Ridge north of Kimball. The Alabama visitors will tour more Litchfield businesses on Feb. 21, along with the Forest City Stockade. A farewell potluck banquet and silent auction beginning at 7 p.m. at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. The public is welcome – bring a dish to share.