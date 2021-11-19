They knew 30-plus capital projects over the next six years would have a financial impact on the city and its residents.
Litchfield City Council members now have a clearer picture of that impact following their meeting Nov. 15, during which Shelly Eldridge of Ehlers Inc. provided a financial management plan that considers the city’s existing debt, tax base growth and capital improvement plans.
What Eldridge described as a “conservative” financial management plan shows is annual tax levy increases of 5 percent or more — including a 13% increase in 2024 — from 2022 to 2027 when the bulk of the major capital projects are completed.
“I don’t know if that’s good news or bad news, but it’s news,” said Eldridge, a senior municipal advisor at Ehlers. “It gives you something to think about.”
A typical residential property within the city valued at $140,000 would see property taxes climb from $701.62 this year to $1,321.03 in 2031, according to the model Eldridge presented to the City Council.
That’s just a model, however, Eldridge said, and the City Council and staff have levers they can pull, including altering the capital improvement plan to push some projects further out into the future. An expansion of the city’s tax base through the addition of new businesses or expansion of existing business also could change the property tax picture.
Eldridge also suggested the city could talk with the Meeker County Assessor’s Office to try to more accurately determine any significant future change in the city’s tax base.
The Ehlers financial management plan calls for a 0.5% growth in Local Government Aid annually, 1% growth in non-property tax revenue, and a “conservative” 1% growth in existing tax base annually. It also does not anticipate any growth in development or redevelopment. Actual tax base growth has averaged 5.5% annually over the past three years.
Regardless of the potential changes that could be made to the capital improvement plan, the impact on taxpayers seemed to hit hard with some Council members.
“Property tax is almost going to double in the next 10 years” according to the Ehlers plan, Ward 3 Council member Betty Allen said. “I think people need to look at that.”
The financial management plan highlighted six major capital investments totaling $28 million between 2022 and 2026, including construction of a public works facility, street infrastructure improvements, Civic Arena upgrades, golf course improvements, community reinvestment projects and the proposed wellness/recreation center.
The largest of those projects — at an estimated $15 million — is the wellness/recreation center. Slotted in on the financial management plan for 2023, that facility’s cost would contribute $349,123 in annual debt in each of the next eight years.
The plan shows a 13.09% jump in tax rate in 2024, with 10% of that increase due to the wellness/recreation center, according to the documentation. The tax levy amount for the center is 105% of the $10 million bond issued at 3% for 20 years, calculated after revenue from a local option sales tax, which is estimated to generate $339,000 annually.
While conservative in its estimates of tax base growth as revenue source, the financial management plan does include several known funding sources, including a $5 million state grant for the wellness/recreation center approved during the 2021 state legislative session. Other funding sources include the use of the city’s cash on hand to minimize bonding and tax impact, interfund loans used for library improvements, and municipal state aid available for street overlay projects in 2022.
The plan also includes, however, a local option sales tax that would be used to help pay 49% of the wellness/recreation center construction cost. The sales tax must first be approved by referendum of city voters.
“What happens if the referendum does not pass?” Allen asked.
That’s one of many variations that are possible with the financial management plan. Depending on what City Council members want to do, what priority they put on various projects, and what the appetite is for property tax increases, the financial management plan and capital improvement plan both could change.
“Again, this is good, basic background information,” City Administrator Dave Cziok said. “As we went through the capital improvement plan, we were trying to provide you guys with … some estimates of what the impacts are going to be. Now you have actual impacts, and what can actually get funded and what it looks like….
“At a future timeframe, we need to sit down, we need to go through the capital improvement plan and look at it side by side with this financial management plan, and make some determinations about where we sit and where our comfort level is,” Cziok said.
Assumptions in the financial management plan could be altered on the revenue side of things to reflect a more aggressive stance on growth of the city’s tax base, Cziok added, but the more likely and realistic approach would be on the expense side, or altering the capital improvement plan.
“Working on how we issue debt and how we structure it, in which years (capital projects) come on” to even out the anticipated annual tax levy increases, Cziok said. “But that’s something Ehlers can help us with, if we want to try and make it more flat across the board.”