The votes have been cast in the Minnesota presidential primary, and with 38.6 percent of the votes former Vice President Joe Biden will take the lion’s share of delegates: 38. The other top performers were Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will receive 26 delegates with 29.9 percent of the votes, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who will receive 10 delegates with 15.4 percent of the votes.
Michael Bloomberg also received 8.3 percent of the votes and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who ended her candidacy earlier this week, received 5.6 percent of the votes. Neither will receive delegates.
In Meeker County, DFL voters — there were 1,277 who turned out at the polls — followed similar trends but went a little further in their support of Biden. He received 42 percent of the votes while Sanders received 17.3 percent. Klobuchar was third with 16.5 percent, followed by Bloomberg with 12.9 percent and Warren with 7.5 percent.
On the GOP side, President Donald Trump, the only name on the state’s primary ballot, received all 39 of Minnesota's delegates. In Meeker County, 975 GOP voters turned out and 966 cast their ballots for Trump, while 9 others wrote in a candidate.
Overall, voter turnout was about 16.5 percent across the county, with 2,252 total votes cast out of 13,639 registered voters.