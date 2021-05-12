Litchfield High School juniors and seniors enjoyed a “Starlit Fantasy” Saturday.
Eighty-eight couples participated in 2021 prom grand march in the Litchfield High School gym where the lights — and attire — sparkled in fitting tribute to the prom’s “Starlit Fantasy” theme.
Though attendance was limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, the crowd that gathered to see couples parade through the gym offered enthusiastic review. For those who could not get a ticket, organizers offered a livestream of the grand march, with video of the couples making stops in front of the cameras at three different spots along a path that wound from an east entrance to the west side of the gym.
After prom was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, couples and audience alike seemed just happy to have the event this year.
Following grand march, couples could enjoy horse drawn carriage rides and food from a food truck outside the school. They returned later in the evening to participate in a variety of activities and for an opportunity to win prizes donated by local merchants.
