He has no definite or dramatic bucket list plans for retirement.
What Dale Miller does know is that when he leaves his position as executive director at ProWorks Inc. in Litchfield later this month, life will be very different.
“It’s gonna be tough to find, to figure out, who I am, that self identity,” Miller, 66, said. “I mean, I was 26 when I got this job. And you know, sort of, two-thirds of my life, I was ProWorks director, and now you won’t be. It’s just so … I’m trying to figure out who I am now.”
While he might not yet have defined his retirement identity, there is no doubt of the indelible mark Miller left on the organization he has led for the past 40 years — through vast expansion of services and clientele — all while successfully navigating financial insecurity, the threat of missed payrolls and closure of the operation.
For those who know him and have worked with him over the years, Miller has been an optimistic rock upon whom ProWorks has relied in good times and bad. And just as he faces uncertainty in retirement, they know the organization’s future will be quite different without him.
“I can’t imagine,” said Arlene Groskreutz, president of ProWorks’ six-member volunteer board of directors. “There aren’t words to describe. He’s just awesome, so caring, and just everything. He puts his whole life and soul into this place.”
ProWorks currently serves 84 “customers” — adults with developmental disabilities or related conditions such as brain injury or mental health issues — who live within a 30-mile radius of Litchfield. The organization, which is licensed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services, has five program sites spread between Litchfield and Dassel.
It’s a long way from the organization Miller joined as a 26-year-old, just four years out of St. Cloud State University where he double-majored in psychology and sociology — “two degrees that there’s really nothing you can do with,” he says jokingly.
Miller took one of the few jobs available to him in September 1977, at the Kimball Developmental Achievement Center, or DAC, an organization similar to ProWorks.
While he was thankful to have a job, Miller said, he was also somewhat uncertain about his preparedness for the position — and certainly could not have imagined a four-decade career in the field.
“When I had the tour (of Kimball DAC), I had never really had much exposure to people with disabilities at that point in my life, and so I was kind of taken aback,” Miller said. “I wasn’t used to seeing people drooling and making loud noises and things like this.
“I remember in elementary school, the special ed room was down by the boiler room, and you never saw those kids,” he added. “You know, they never, never really came out that much. So I didn’t have that much contact with people with disabilities, but I needed a job.”
He has spent the past 40-plus years bringing those people out of the boiler rooms and other hidden areas, overseeing programs aimed at giving them life skills and jobs, but just as importantly giving them respect, dignity and sense of purpose.
“I’ve often said, we provide service to individuals here, but maybe an even bigger part of the job is educating the community that they live in, just to become more accepting, or understanding,” Miller said.
After four years at the Kimball DAC, Miller applied for the director position with ProWorks, then known simply as the Litchfield DAC, in October 1981.
He didn’t get the job, at least not right away, a fact he shares with a relishing chuckle these days.
“I was not their first choice,” Miller said. “I was No. 2.”
The initial offer went to “some guy from Blue Earth,” he says, but when that candidate turned down the offer, Miller was next in line.
Finishing runner-up never felt so good.
“I have been so blessed that this board kept me on for all these years,” he said. “I’ve just had a lot of support. And I just am so thankful for them.”
He started at a time of great transition for the Litchfield operation, which was preparing to move from its location in the basement of the former Longfellow school into a new building at the east end of 10th Street, across the street from Litchfield High School, a spot ProWorks still occupies.
He credits the board of directors for having the foresight to plan the move, and several service organizations for providing the muscle to complete the move, which came in December 1981. By January, ProWorks and its 13 clients were in new digs.
Miller and ProWorks never really stopped evolving and growing. An annex was added to the Litchfield site in 1991. The organization made an even bigger move when it purchased its “Red Rooster site” in 2003 in the Dassel industrial park, a move that allowed it to better serve its clients, as well as putting it in closer proximity to jobs ProWorks and its clients were doing for customers such as American Time and Signal. A thrift store, Again & Again, opened in Dassel in 2012, providing employment for some clients, as well as funding for programs. Another thrift store, Again & Again Too, opened in Litchfield in 2015. In addition, ProWorks added an annex building to its Litchfield facility.
Moves like those were not always comfortable, given the costs involved, especially for a nonprofit organization like ProWorks. Yet, the board of directors always supported Miller’s requests to make them, a fact for which he is grateful.
“You know, even when I came to the board and said, ‘I want to buy this big building (in Dassel),’” Miller recalled. “I can’t remember what we paid for it, but they supported it. I guess I always believed in the ‘Field of Dreams.’ You know, you build it, and they will come. And that’s the way it is. It’s amazing really.”
While Miller credits the board of directors with making bold moves, even when it might have been easy — or seemingly prudent — to reject some of his requests, Groskreutz believes the steadying hand and boundless optimism of the executive director made it difficult not to proceed.
“Personally, I just knew that it would always come through,” Groskreutz said. “And you know, he is just, he always had such positive attitude and just knew the avenues to try and get grants and stuff. It’s amazing.”
Not that the past four decades have been without worry for nonprofit organizations like ProWorks. Finances frequently have been challenging. Miller recalled bringing a budget to the board of directors a few years ago that showed a $100,000 deficit.
“Most boards would just run,” Miller said. “But everybody was calm and collected, nobody panicked. And you know, we really approach it just one day at a time. You know, if we can open up the doors again tomorrow, one more day, you know. We had some rough times.”
The past two years with the COVID-19 pandemic presented some of the most challenging situations for the organization, especially when many non-essential businesses were shut down in 2020. ProWorks was among those organizations that struggled to find ways to abide by the shutdown and still provide services so desperately needed by their clients.
“When the pandemic hit, we could have all just thrown up our hands and said we’re going to collect unemployment,” Miller said. “But instead, I had a core group of people here who stayed, and we kept the place open and welcoming, as much as we could.”
Some organizations could not navigate the pandemic’s challenges. Kandi-Works DAC, founded in 1962, and a “sister program” to ProWorks, according to Miller, closed its doors in 2020.
“It’s been a struggle for us,” Miller added. “I spent many sleepless nights just wondering if we were going to make payroll. I thought this program would go under, in July 2020, around the Fourth of July. I really wasn’t sure that we could continue to open the doors. But after that, Betty (Opsahl, business manager) and I wrote a lot of grants. And the CARES Act provided us with a lot of funding to keep us going.”
One could say that those rough times will soon be someone else’s worry. It’s seems unlikely, though, that Miller will be able to separate himself completely from those worries — and the successes.
Julie Evenson, a designated coordinator and employment services specialist with ProWorks since 2015, has been hired as Miller’s replacement, a move that he calls “a good, good choice” and one that will ease the transition.
No replacement has been found for Evenson’s coordinator position, so she and fellow program coordinator Dave Kotzenmacher, who’s been with ProWorks since 1987, will “step up” to keep the organization moving forward, Miller said.
“We’ve got some really dedicated people here,” he said. “This is what I’ve really been so impressed with, is the way everyone just cares so much and does what they have to, and things just work out.”
He says he’ll be around when questions come up after retirement, but he does not want to interfere with Evenson’s management.
Instead, he’ll be figuring out what to do in retirement.
“I don’t have hobbies,” he said. “I don’t hunt like a lot of guys. I don’t go to bars. I have a boring life. I enjoy the quiet, just staying home.”
Miller and his wife, Merrie, who retired five years ago after 43 years as a kindergarten teacher in the Eden Valley-Watkins School District, have three adult children — Seth, Eric and Heidi — all who live within driving distance of their Eden Valley home. Heidi has three sons, and Eric has a stepdaughter.
“It’s kind of nice,” Miller said. “You know, visiting family is really important. I’ll have more time to do that.”
No matter what retirement brings, Miller said, he will be grateful for the people he’s come to know through the years — customers, employees, volunteers, businesspeople and government officials.
“I just want to say, I look good because I’ve got such good people around me,” he said. “From the board to the staff to the community, I have had so much support.”
That support has been especially important during the past few years as he has battled a neuromuscular disease that has limited him physically, including the necessity of wearing leg braces.
“It’s really amazing the kindness and caring of the people that we serve,” Miller said. “I mean, I’ve got good staff who helped me out. But many of the consumers, or participants, they really stepped up, too, and they’ve become my muscle, and they carry stuff for me and open my car do for me. It shows that they just want to do this stuff out of kindness, and it’s just awesome to see.”
He knows he will miss that interaction. But he also knows that it’s time.
“If it were not for this disease, I probably would have stuck around another couple years,” he said. “Sometimes you know when it’s time to go. And so, it was my time. I figured 40 (years) was a good mark.”