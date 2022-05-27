In addition to mulling over the usual races, voters this year will need to pick which candidates to back in new state district boundaries.
With the candidate filing deadline for state, county and city offices where a primary election is possible falling at 5 p.m. Tuesday, possible ballots have begun to take shape. The information below is current as of Tuesday monring when the Independent Review went to press. The story will be updated online at indepeendentreview.net Wednesday morning.
STATE HOUSE
The new State House District 16A includes much of western Meeker County, including Litchfield. Incumbent Dean Urdahl has filed for the seat as a Republican.
The new District 17A includes western and central McLeod County, including Hutchinson, Glencoe, Brownton and Stewart. It also includes much of Meeker County, including Dassel and Cokato, and portions of western Sibley County. Dawn Gillman has filed for the seat as a Republican. Jennifer Carpentier as filed for the seat with the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
STATE SENATE
State Senate District 16 includes portions of Meeker County, covering Grove City, Litchfield, Manannah and Watkins. Fernando Alvarado has filed for the seat with the DFL.
District 17 covers McLeod County and extends east toward the metropolitan area, as far as Carver, north into Meeker County, as far as Forest City, east of Litchfield, and south into Sibley County. Chat Tschimperle has filed for the seat with the DFL. Glenn Gruenhagen has filed for the seat with the GOP.
MEEKER COUNTY
Meeker County District 1 covers Darwin, Darwin Township and Litchfield wards 2, 3 and 4. Incumbent Beth Oberg has filed for the commissioner seat.
Meeker County District 5 includes Grove City, Eden Valley, Forest Prairie Township, Manannah Township, Swede Grove Township, Union Grove Township and Watkins. Incumbent Steven Schmitt has filed for the commissioner seat.
Incumbent Christine Paul has filed for Meeker County recorder.
Incumbent Brian Cruze has filed for Meeker County sheriff.
Incumbent Brandi Schiefelbein has filed for Meeker County attorney.
Incumbent John Haffley has filed for Soil and Water District 1 supervisor.
Jonathan Hoff has filed for Soil and Water District 5 supervisor.