Police lights

Two people are being held in Meeker County Jail following a raid by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force Monday morning at a home south of Dassel.

A 59-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were arrested after methamphetamine, suspected LSD, marijuana, numerous firearms, surveillance cameras and what appeared to be a functioning cannon were found at the residence, according to a news release from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

The couple face first-degree controlled substance, in addition to other controlled substance and firearms-related charges, the news release said.

The residence was in the 17000 block of State Highway 15 South, about 10 miles south of Dassel. In addition to CEE-IV task force members, officers from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office and Kandiyohi County SWAT Team served the search warrant that led to the arrests and confiscation of drugs and weapons.

Tags

Recommended for you