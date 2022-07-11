A history-making afternoon saw four young women — all four who entered the Miss Litchfield program — receive crowns during the coronation Sunday at Bernie Aaker Auditorium.
Judges selected Raina Kaping as Miss Litchfield, while princess crowns went to Kaylee Sundve, Britney Prahl and Claire Loch.
Coronation attendees might have wondered if something was up when a emcees Megan Yates and Shauna Hannan announced that Miss Litchfield would be crowned first. Traditionally, princesses are chosen first, building the anticipation for the big announcement of Miss Litchfield.
Kaping, who will enter her senior year at Litchfield High School in the fall, was named Miss Litchfield first, however. Kaping also was named Miss Congeniality earlier, while Prahl received the Formal Gown Award, and Sundve was recognized as the candidate who sold the most Watercade buttons.
Then came the surprise.
As the three remaining candidates stood facing the audience, three crowns made their way to the stage behind them. And then each of the outgoing royalty — 2021-2022 Miss Litchfield Claudia Toenjes and princesses Abagayle Soutz and Haylie Magoon — placed crowns on the heads of the new princess trio, who all seemed stunned as the audience cheered.