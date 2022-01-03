Now that all the hoopla surrounding the holidays is over, it’s time to dig in for the long haul of winter. One way to break up the monotony is to take up a hobby. One of the best is reading — especially if you sign up to participate in the Adult Winter Reading Program sponsored by local libraries. This year’s theme is “Winter Reads 2022.”
According to Elizabeth Cronk, Meeker County head librarian, the adult winter reading program is offered at Litchfield, Dassel, Grove City and Cosmos.
“At my four libraries it’s for adults only,” said Cronk. “They can read any book they want and in any format: print, audiobook or e-book.”
When a patron signs up at one of those four libraries, they’ll get a book bag and a card to record the books they read. After reading and rating three books, they can choose a small prize, and after three more books they can choose another.
“The program can only be done once,” Cronk said. “At Litchfield and Dassel, those who turn in a completed card with all six books will be entered in prize drawings sponsored by the Friends of the Library.”
Prefer to pick up books curbside? No problem.
“Everything is possible to do that way,” she said. “They can call the library to arrange it, 320-693-2483.”
LOOKING BACK
Last year at this time, entertainment venues, health clubs and restaurants were shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Libraries had a short closure early on, but were able to pivot to provide modified services. In this Independent Review Q&A, Cronk shares how the pandemic impacted Meeker County libraries.
What modified services were offered?
At first it was curbside pickup only, which we still offer now. Then we started limited computer appointments. After that we started 15-minute browsing appointments. After a while people could drop by for 15-minute browsing sessions without an appointment, with a capacity limit in the building. Eventually the doors were just open without time or capacity limits.
Pioneerland acquired wireless internet hotspots for checkout since the pandemic started, to offer patrons a way to get internet service at home for up to 4 weeks, and we have several of those at Litchfield, Dassel and Grove City. Right after the libraries closed for a short while at the start of the pandemic, we started offering a way for people to sign up online for a digital library card that can be used for our e-book collection. At Dassel and Litchfield, we have offered recorded storytimes online and in-person storytimes outdoors, depending on the weather; we are still doing that. At all four libraries (including Cosmos). we started offering take-home kits in place of in-person programs, including craft, STEM, and early literacy activities; we are still offering those and they’re very popular. We also offered some other virtual and outdoor programs and are continuing in some cases to do that.
Was it challenging to keep the doors open during the pandemic?
We were always able to maintain staffing and keep the four libraries in Meeker County offering services during their scheduled hours, and I would say our safety measures helped make that happen. But of course it has been a challenging time throughout in a variety of ways, as it has been for everyone.
Is the library fully open now? Are patrons returning to in-library services?
The libraries are fully open and have been for many months. Library usage is somewhere between what it was last year and what it would be in a normal year — growing but still fairly quiet.
How are things different today than a year ago?
Compared to last year at this time, library business feels very normal. People drop in to browse the shelves as long as they want, use the computers without an appointment, sit in a chair and read the newspapers, use their laptops at the library tables, and use the Litchfield Library study rooms. The seating is all back in place. Sometimes the library is very busy. Although curbside pickup is still available, it’s used infrequently now. But people are always welcome to use it for any reason — just call from outside with your library card number and we’ll bring your items out.