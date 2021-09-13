Litchfield and Meeker County emergency responders remembered those lost in the 9/11 terror attacks on the 20th anniversary Saturday with a memorial at the corner of Sibley Avenue and Depot Street.
People and vehicles representing Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Rescue Squad, Litchfield Police Department and Meeker County Sheriff's Office stood and kneeled in silence throughout the day.
Litchfield Fire Department began honoring the fire and police personnel lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacks the year after the tragic day, and the memorial has grown to include other emergency response organizations since.