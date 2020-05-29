Long-awaited repairs to railroad crossings throughout Litchfield are scheduled to begin next week.
That was the word from City Administrator David Cziok Friday afternoon.
"The City of Litchfield, Mayor (Keith) Johnson and the rest of the Litchfield City Council have been advocating for years on railroad crossing improvements within our community," Cziok said in a news release.
BNSF Railway planned to complete improvements to the Sibley Avenue railroad crossing as part of the U.S. Highway 12/downtown improvement project, this summer, but crossings at Holcombe, Swift and Davis avenues also will addressed.
"Throughout the last several weeks the City of Litchfield has been coordinating with BNSF to see improvements at all crossings, not just the required crossing on South Sibley amidst the construction project," Cziok said. "We are pleased to announce that crossing repairs are scheduled to take place next week...."
City Engineer Chuck DeWolf of Bolton & Menk said that BNSF's repair schedule was such:
- Holcombe Avenue – start Monday morning and finish by early afternoon on Tuesday;
- Swift Avenue – start Tuesday morning and finish by early afternoon on Wednesday;
- Davis Avenue – start Thursday morning and finish by early afternoon on Friday.
- Work associated with the Sibley Avenue crossing will be completed throughout the week, according to Cziok. Crossings will be closed to traffic while the improvements are being completed.
"The timing is not ideal amidst the construction project but we thank the community in advance for your patience knowing that once we get through a painful week of railroad crossing closures we will benefit from four newly renovated crossings." Cziok said.