Mid-Minnesota Development Commission announced last week it will conduct a series of public engagement sessions as it works on developing a new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy for the region including Meeker, Kandiyohi, McLeod and Renville counties.
Public engagement sessions will be held in August. The sessions are expected to last about an hour and will provide an opportunity for attendees to identify regional strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Those in attendance can also share ideas and provide input on issues such as broadband access, housing, childcare, transportation, and workforce.
Three sessions — at 8 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m. — are for Thursday, Aug. 12, in the Community Room at Meeker County Courthouse, 325 Sibley Ave. N., Litchfield. Other sessions are planned for Tuesday, Aug. 3, at Renville County Government Services Building in Olivia, Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Hutchinson Event Center, and Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Heritage Bank Community Room in Willmar.
This Comprehensive Economic Development Plan will be used as a “road map” to guide economic development work for the next five years. It will also ensure continued access to federal Economic Development Administration dollars for our region.
All residents are urged to take part in the process, which will help shape the future of our region’s economy. Employers are also strongly encouraged to attend. To learn more, contact economic development professional Michelle Marotzke at 320-287-1737 or Michelle.Marotzke@mmrdc.org.