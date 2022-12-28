It seems like a double whammy of letdown. The joy of the holidays is quickly passing and the dark, cold days of January, February and March await.
So what's a person to do? My recommendation is to make a cup of cocoa — and yes, definitely add those marshmallows — open that Christmas gift of a book you received and curl up in your favorite chair. Wrap yourself in a cozy quilt or throw and if you're lucky and have a dog or cat, ask them to join you. Quite frankly, it doesn't get much better than this.
Actually it does. I know — hard to believe. Libraries in Meeker County — Litchfield, Dassel, Cosmos and Grove City — are offering an Adult Winter Reading program.
According to Beth Cronk, head librarian for these four libraries, the program will begin Jan. 3 and end March 15.
"To sign up, people should stop at one of the libraries anytime during that date range and let the staff member at the desk know they would like to sign up," Cronk said. "They will get a reading log to record and rate the books they read. They'll get a book bag for signing up, while supplies last."
If someone wants to participate through curbside pickup, that is possible; they'll need to call the library to have their materials brought out to their car.
Any adult can sign up, even if they don't have a library card. They can read any books they want: library books or their own, fiction or nonfiction, print, audiobook, or ebook. The program can be completed only once.
Participants can start counting their books toward the program after they've signed up. Once they have read and rated three books, they can bring their reading log back to claim a prize. If they read three more, they can bring it back again for an additional prize. At Litchfield and Dassel libraries, those who turn in a completed log, with six books read by March 15, will be entered in a prize drawing for local business gift certificates, sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Prize choices include book lights, ice scrapers, coffee mugs, alligator clips, water bottles, and large candy bars.
Litchfield Library typically has 75 to 125 participants. Dassel usually has about 35, and Grove City and Cosmos typically each have about a dozen people participating.
ONE BOOK ONE COMMUNITY READ
One of your five or more books to read could be "The Seed Keeper" by Diane Wilson. It was selected as Hutchinson's 2023 One Book, One Community read.
Milkweed Editions, publisher of "The Seed Keeper," describes the book as "a haunting novel spanning several generations. It follows a Dakota family’s struggle to preserve their way of life, and their sacrifices to protect what matters most."
Hutchinson's One Book, One Community read was launched in January 2014, with the selection of "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline.
The idea for the community read came from Heart of Hutch's Connect Wholeheartedly committee, which encouraged connecting with other people to build stronger relationships.
One way to do this is through reading. If everyone is reading the same book, it provides a basis for shared discussion. The idea's roots date to "If All of Seattle Read the Same Book," started by Nancy Pearl in 1998 at Seattle Public Library's Washington Center for the Book. Their first selection was "The Sweet Hereafter" by Russell Banks.
Since the beginning, the local committee's goal has been to select a variety of books that will appeal to the interests of local readers.
Past Hutchinson One Book, One Community selections have included:
- 2014: "The Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline
- 2015: "Canoeing with the Cree" by Eric Sevareid
- 2016: "Ordinary Grace" by William Kent Krueger
- 2017: "Under a Flaming Sky: The Great Hinckley Firestorm of 1894" by Daniel James Brown
- 2018: "The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father" by Kao Kalia Yang
- 2019: “The Life We Bury" by Allen Esken
- 2020: "Winterdance: The Fine Madness of Running the Iditarod" by Gary Paulsen
- 2021: "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger
"The Seed Keeper" is available for purchase at the Hutchinson Center for the Arts, 15 Franklin St. S.W. and The Village Shop, 114 Main St. S., both in Hutchinson.
Copies of the book are available to borrow at the Hutchinson Public Library, 50 Hassan St. S.E. The library also has a book club kit for "The Seed Keeper" available for local book clubs. For more information, call Katy Hiltner, head librarian, at 320-587-2368.
At press time, the schedule of events had not been formalized, so check back with the Leader for more information at hutchinsonleader.com.
HOT READS
Need a suggestion or two of books to read for the Adult Winter Reading program? Look no further than Pioneerland Library System's most-checked-out list of books for 2022:
- Adult fiction: "Run, Rose, Run" by Dolly Parton and James Patterson
- Adult nonfiction: "The Defense Lawyer: The Barry Slotnick Story" by James Patterson and Benjamin Wallace
- Young adult: "The Inheritance Games" by Jennifer Lynn Barnes
- Juvenile: "Cat Kid Comic Club: Perspectives," written, illustrated and colored by Dav Pilkey; with digital color by Jose Garibaldi
- Children's 'picture book': "The Smart Cookie," written by Jory John; illustrated by Pete Oswald.