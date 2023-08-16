Zack Piepenburg and Eric Hulterstrum admit to being a little nervous about what the neighbors might say about their lawn.
Like a couple of suburban homeowners obsessed with having the best turf in town, they have spent hundreds of hours in their yard mowing, manicuring and manipulating the grass, trying to ensure every blade is just so.
And now, company’s coming.
“It’s a pretty big deal,” Piepenburg said one afternoon last week as he and Hulterstrum sat briefly to discuss their lawn and the coming party. “It’s really something that we’re all proud of.”
To be clear, the yard in question is Optimist Park in Litchfield. And the party is the Minnesota Baseball Association state tournament, of which Litchfield is co-host, along with Dassel and Delano.
Over the next three weekends, 24 games will be played at Optimist Park, with thousands of amateur baseball fans from throughout the state expected to attend. And while most will be there for the action on the field, they are certain to take note of the ballpark and condition of the field itself — the product of years of ballpark improvements by the Litchfield Baseball Association and city of Litchfield, and thousands of hours of labor by volunteers like Hulterstrum, Piepenburg and many others.
“It’s exciting,” Piepenburg said. “I mean, that’s what I’m on the board for, is to have our field showcase like this on the biggest stage in amateur baseball, and this being the 100th annual (state tournament) … it’s the biggest one ever. So we’re really looking forward to hosting it.”
Piepenburg and Hulterstrum both grew up playing baseball in Litchfield, and now both are members of the Litchfield Baseball Association Board of Directors, Piepenburg serving as vice president, and Hulterstrum as player representative.
They played on the Optimist Park field while in high school. Piepenburg, now 42, in the late 1990s, and Hulterstrum, 31, a decade later. Hulterstrum still plays as a member of the Litchfield Blues, who, much to their dismay, missed a chance to qualify for the state tournament.
Without the home team in the tournament, however, Piepenburg, Hulterstrum, other LBA members, and a large crew of volunteers will be laser focused on providing the best accommodations — and field conditions — possible for the teams that will be playing.
Making sure the lawn is just right falls largely on Piepenburg and Hultersrum, who have become the Optimist Park grounds crew chiefs.
One might think the time they spend on the field — they visit Optimist Park most days and mow the grass every other day, depending on conditions — indicates a love for turf. They must have immaculate lawns of their own, maybe even a degree in lawn maintenance.
The suggestion drew chuckles from Hulterstrum and Piepenburg last week as they sat in the Optimist Park grandstand, talking to a reporter, discussing field maintenance and admiring their handiwork.
“Ha! No, you should see ... don’t drive by my lawn,” Hulsterstrum said. “This is my lawn, as far as I’m concerned. I would much rather have this as my lawn.”
Piepenburg became a baseball association board member seven years ago, and field maintenance became a hobby not long after that. An elementary school teacher in Litchfield, Piepenburg said summers provide him a big window of time to spend at the field.
“It keeps me out of the house in the summer,” he said. “Being a teacher, I have a lot of free time, and I like giving back. I played high school ball here. And I learned a lot from Russ Nathe and Smiley Johnson, who used to keep up the park when I was playing. So I like to give back to the young kids now who are playing here now.
“Even the old, young kids,” Piepenburg added, with a nod toward Hulterstrum and his fellow Blues players.
Hulterstrum, who’s also a teacher, said that as a player, he feels like his time is well spent keeping up the field.
“It’s the only sport where the players can make or break how good the playing surface is,” he said. “It’s really just kind of taking pride and making sure … the field is in tip-top shape.”
The pair split field maintenance duties, Piepenburg mowing and paying special attention to the infield, and Hulterstrum caring for the outfield and foul line areas.
Those duties require a significant amount of time, but they’re quick to point out they’re far from the only contributors to Optimist Park’s pristine condition. They give much credit to the city of Litchfield, which owns the park and provides fertilizer and irrigation system, in addition to other care. The city and Litchfield Baseball Association also have teamed up for ballpark improvements that included a new, expanded grandstand roof, new sound system and a host of other upgrades in recent years, all with an eye toward luring the state tournament.
While they aren’t maniacal about their field care regimen — they don’t even know for certain what grass species populates the Optimist Field carpet, though they believe it’s probably a blend of Kentucky Bluegrass and Bermuda — Hulterstrum and Piepenburg say they’ve learned on the job, taking note of other fields they visit, looking for care tips they might implement.
“My wife and I went to a St. Paul Saints game for our fifth wedding anniversary, and I saw that pattern (on the field), and I sat down and I was starting to think, ‘Well, I could probably cut that,’” Hulterstrum said. “So then I tried that one out there, to see what it kind of looks like.”
Questioned about being on a date with his wife and scouting mowing patterns, Hulterstrum shrugged.
“They worked together,” he said with a laugh. “Kayla knows. I spend every other day out here mowing, so she definitely understands.”
They hadn’t decided yet last week exactly what design they might cut into the field for the state tournament. But they assured the many requirements of the Minnesota Baseball Association — among them, a grass length of no more than 1 ¾ inches — will be adhered to as the LBA and its cadre of volunteers prepare to host the big event.
Hulterstrum and Piepenburg know, too, that their “front yard” will be compared to others by the many visitors. They think Optimist Park will stand up well against most others.
“That’s probably part of the competition of things, the competitor in myself,” Hulterstrum said. “I see Dassel, or I see Hutch and see Delano. I try to keep up, keep up with the Joneses so to speak. Keep up with the (Dassel) Saints and those guys. You make those comparisons.”
Baseball aficionado Bob Greeley of Shakopee has an “X” — formerly Twitter — account where he ranks the state’s amateur ballparks. With 300-some town ball teams in Minnesota, there’s plenty to consider. On Sunday, Greeley named Optimist Park the 23rd best in the state.
“When he did it about four years ago, we were No. 43, so we’ve made a pretty significant jump,” Piepenburg said. “And this guy knows baseball. He goes around and looks at all of them.”
“Those are the types of things that are nice, you know, to get that sort of recognition on Twitter,” Hulterstrum said. “There’s all kinds of baseball guys that follow that and look at that, and it becomes a sense of pride. This is our home, this is our lawn that we get to take care of.”
And company’s welcome.