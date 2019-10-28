Ron Johnson’s high school band director, Keith Johnson, has written that “during his high school years Ron embodied what was known as the Triple A Award for excellence in Academics, Athletics, and the Arts.”
That wide-ranging excellence has continued throughout his life, but Johnson’s energies and abilities found a special focus in the sport of wrestling. At Litchfield, he was a four-time all-conference wrestler and a three- time entrant into the state high school tournament. After high school, at Augsburg College where he was vice president his junior year, he was a four-time letter winner on a team famous for the high quality of its wrestling program. While there he was a two-time All American, twice placing third in the nation. With 104 wins, he was the first ever Augsburg wrestler to reach the 100 mark.
As a coach, Johnson’s achievements have been equally impressive: At Blaine high school, he coached two state champions and one runner-up. In 1978 and 79, he coached elite youth national Greco Roman wrestling teams that were World Festival Champions. While teaching and coaching at Central College in Pella, Iowa, he coached ten NCAA Division III All Americans. In 1984, his Central College team placed second in the nation.
• In 1978, Johnson was chosen Amateur Athletic Union coach of the year.
• In 1984, he was chosen Division III national coach of the year.
In keeping with the wide-ranging promise Keith Johnson saw in him in high school, Johnson has held many positions of responsibility in church and community. Between 1990 and 2003, he was principal of Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, Northfield and Plymouth middle schools. In 2003, he became principal of Hutchinson High School where he sought to know the name of every student in school. They commented on how “He stood in the hallway and called us all by name.”
He liked to joke a little with the students and pass along bits of wisdom such as “Don’t settle for a job where on Monday you’re looking forward to Friday” and “You will never succeed if you are afraid to fail.” Johnson’s excellence as a principal did not go unnoticed, and in 2008 the Minnesota Association of High School Principals voted him Minnesota State High School Principal of the Year.
And there was yet one more wrestling honor awaiting Ron: In 2013 he was voted into the Litchfield High School Wrestling Hall of Fame.