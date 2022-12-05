Rotary Club AED

Litchfield Rotary Club members gathered for a photo at the outdoor AED unit the club funded at Memorial Park. The group includes, from left, Dave Treml, Colleen Erpelding, Mark Nicholson, Dennis Gartner, Mike Williams, Breanna Chapman, Mike Solbrack, Tim Swenson, Tom Springer, Steve Kess and Bev Mathwig.

What started with a presentation during one of the Litchfield Rotary Club’s regular Tuesday morning meetings earlier this year became what club members believe could be a lifesaving project later in the year.

Rotary Club members gathered for a photo in September to celebrate successful completion of the project — installation of an automated external defibrillator at Memorial Park.

