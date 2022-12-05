What started with a presentation during one of the Litchfield Rotary Club’s regular Tuesday morning meetings earlier this year became what club members believe could be a lifesaving project later in the year.
Rotary Club members gathered for a photo in September to celebrate successful completion of the project — installation of an automated external defibrillator at Memorial Park.
The club purchased the unit and local electrician Dick Farmer donated the labor to install the AED on the west side of the parking lot at the park.
The project was inspired by the work of a Paynesville teen, who raised money for the installation of five AED units in that city as part of a Girl Scouts Gold Award project. Kaitlyn Gilk since has moved to college and is now working for a nonprofit focused on installing and mapping AED locations throughout the region.
“She accomplished all of this at quite a young age,” Nicholson said. “She’s an impressive young woman.”
It was Gilk who spoke to Litchfield Rotarians earlier this year about the outdoor AEDs and the work of the nonprofit, Advocates for Health, which started by Joel Vogel of St. Joseph and a couple of friends after Vogel survived a heart attack. As he considered his survival, Vogel began researching cardiac issues and response. Most emergency response times average 8-10 minutes, a period in which many people with cardiac problems die.
AEDs, which can shock the heart back to normal rhythm, can play an important role in cardiac survival, yet Vogel learned that even though there are 482 such units throughout Stearns County, most are locked inside facilities, not easily accessible to the public in an emergency. Obstacles to “public” AEDs seemed to be many, of course, from the threat of vandalism to Minnesota’s weather extremes.
But Vogel’s research found Centerville, Ohio, had nine outdoor AEDs. While city officials had been concerned about the same challenges Vogel heard, their AEDs were stored in “smart cabinets” that could keep the units warm in winter and cooled in the summer. Vogel applied for a grant to the Centracare Foundation in St. Cloud to pay for three AED units, then raised $5,500 from neighbors to pay for the smart cabinets.
The units were installed just in time to test them in the winter of 2018-2019, when wind chills reached 59 degrees below zero, and they passed the test, with the smart cabinets keeping the AEDs above freezing despite a week of those frigid temperatures.
After hearing the story, Litchfield Rotary club members were inspired.
The club still had funds left over from the splash pad installed in Memorial Park, one of numerous improvement projects the club has sponsored during the past several years in cooperation with the city of Litchfield.
“We were thinking of ideas, what to do out there,” Nicholson said. “We talked about landscaping, talking about some other things. And then somebody came up with an idea for an outdoor AED, and it kind of went from there.”
The leftover splash pad funds weren’t enough to pay for the AED and smart cabinet, but donations from a couple of local companies and a commitment from the club covered the difference, Nicholson said.
“Our hope is that this will spur some other organizations to put a second and third in town,” Nicholson said.
“We kicked around a few different locations and the splash pad seemed to be a pretty obvious one, especially with the splash pad funds (available),” Mike Solbrack said. “But we talked about Central Park, we talked about the softball fields. Those would be good places.”
Litchfield Civic Arena has an AED which was used during an incident that occurred during an adult hockey league game, Solbrack said. Nicholson said that of the 140-plus units installed by Advocates for Health, three have been used successfully in lifesaving attempts.
Along with promoting the idea of adding more outdoor AEDs in the area, Solbrack and Nicholson said the Rotary Club would like to see a registry of where all AEDs are in the region. While there is a sort of national registry, it likely is not all-inclusive, they said.
“We found out once we looked at this AED thing is, there are a fair amount of these AEDs around town,” Solbrack said. “I mean, you look at City Hall, and you look at the hospital and the courthouse and the schools, but not everybody knows where all the AEDs are.”
“And that’s a goal that we have,” Nicholson said, “of trying to gather that information and give it to law enforcement so people know.”
The club also had considered organizing a communitywide training on AED use and CPR, but to this point that has not worked out. They continue to work on it.
“CPR is something that a lot of people know how to do — a lot of people don’t, but a lot of people do, but then the AED training doesn’t always go with that,” Solbrack said. “And people just knowing, feeling comfortable with it — it’s pretty simple, it really is — but if you don’t have any idea and it’s a tense situation, you can just freak out, you know, but you have some idea on how it works, then it’s a little easier.”