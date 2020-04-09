Meeker County will participate in Severe Weather Awareness Week April 13-17, with each day devoted to a specific severe weather topic.
Sheriff Brian Cruze also encouraged county residents to participate in one of the tornado drills scheduled during the week. The annual statewide tornado drills are scheduled for 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Thursday, April 16.
Topics for the week include:
- Monday- Alerts and warnings
- Tuesday- Severe weather
- Lightning and Hail
- Wednesday- Floods
- Thursday- Tornadoes (with statewide tornado drills)
- Friday- Extreme heat.
During the statewide tornado drills, the county outdoor warning sirens and NOAA Weather Radios will sound in a simulated tornado warning. Both drills are intended to give the public the opportunity to practice their tornado sheltering procedures. The first drill is an opportunity for businesses and those working during the day to practice, while the evening drill allows second shift workers and families at home to do the same.
This week is designed to refresh, remind and educate everyone about the seasonal threats from severe weather and how to avoid them. It is also a great time to make and practice your emergency plan and build or refresh your emergency preparedness kit.
In the event of severe weather, the safest place is the basement. If a building has no basement, people should seek shelter on the lowest level and as close to the center of the building as possible, preferably with no windows. For more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week, visit dps.mn.gov/divisions/hsem/weather-awareness preparedness/Pages/default.aspx
The Meeker County Sheriff’s Office uses the CodeRED notification system to send emergency messages directly to residents in the event of severe weather and other emergencies affecting county residents. Notifications can be sent to home phones, cell phones, texts and email addresses. Register for this free service online at www.co.meeker.mn.us/217/Sheriff or call 320-693-5420 for more information.