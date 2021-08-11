If you're looking for a stage production that pits women against men in the oldest game in the world — love — look no further than William Shakespeare's "Taming of the Shrew."
The FungusAmongus theater troupe of Dassel-Cokato is performing the comedy as Shakespeare in the Park with its final performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Litchfield Opera House, 136 N. Marshall Ave.
According to director David Metcalf, it's a physical, fast-moving comedy with a plethora of Shakespearean trash-talking and shrew-carrying. Also, plenty of random running, shoe-hurling and table-tipping that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
"The Taming of the Shrew" is the story of Lucentio, who loves Bianca but cannot court her until her shrewish older sister Katherina marries. The eccentric Petruccio marries the reluctant Katherina and uses a number of tactics to render her an obedient wife. Lucentio marries Bianca and it's a contest to the end to see who is the most obedient wife.
This is the second production the Dassel-Cokato community theater troupe has taken on the road. The first was Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" in 2019.
Admission is free but donations are welcome. For more information, visit fungusamongusplayers.org or the FungusAmongus Facebook page.