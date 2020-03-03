Do you have thoughts on downtown Litchfield?
Litchfield Downtown Council and its partner, Rethos, would like to hear from you.
Rethos staff visited Litchfield in Feburary to engage in listening sessions with various community groups.
Rethos and Litchfield Downtown Council now would like people to take part in an online survey to share their thoughts, perceptions and ideas for downtown.
The survey is intended to gain insight from residents of all ages who lie in or near Litchfield, as well as people who work in Litchfield. The input will be analyzed and included with information gathered by Rethos during the February visits, with an end goal of identifying community values and themes to direct planning and goals for downtown revitalization.
Rethos staff plans to return to Litchfield in April to make a final presentation and share strategies and themes that have been identified. Date and time for this event is to be determined, but it will be open to the public.
All online survey input will be anonymous, and the survey takes about five minutes to complete. The survey will be open through Sunday, March 16. A link to the survey will be on the Independent Review website, or it can be found at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T9BTZCP.