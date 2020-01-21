Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft and destruction of a vehicle that was found early Sunday morning in Ellsworth Township.
Deputies and Litchfield Fire Department responded to a call at 5:29 a.m. Sunday of the vehicle fire in the 20000 block of 640th Avenue. The vehicle was unoccupied.
Deputies learned the vehicle was stolen sometime during the night from the 61800 block of 193rd Street, according to a report.
The vehicle was a total loss. Cause of the fire and the stolen vehicle report remain under investigation.