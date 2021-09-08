When six Litchfield area high schoolers take to Gull Lake in Brainerd this weekend, they’ll not only be vying for top rankings in the Minnesota Junior Bass State Tournament — they’ll be competing for a large club that represents more than than the typical high school sports team.
“There is a ton of support,” said 10th-grader Nick Eckhoff. “Our club is good. They include everyone. It’s just fun being part of it.”
The three pairs are all members of Litchfield Students Anglers Club as well as a league of more than 46 students of all ages from around the county that have been learning, teaching and improving together.
“We consider that the whole team,” said coach Daniel Anderson.
Joining Eckhoff this weekend is 10th-grader Gabe Laplante, the partner he qualified with at a local division tournament. They’ll be joined by partners Reegan Brummond, a junior, and Evan Holtz, a sophomore, and freshman partners Carson Brummond and Micah Mattson.
This won’t be the club’s first high-level competition. As recently as June, Brummond, Holtz, Jesse Heid and Jackson Baker participated in the Bass Federation High School National Tournament on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina. That achievement, as well as others, has given the club confidence.
“We actually just competed at the (Student Angler Tournament Trail) on Leech Lake,” Anderson said. “They got fourth place at that tournament out of 28. The three (groups) at the tournament get a combined score. They give out trophies. ... There were a lot of big schools and we did well.”
Two years ago, against 200 boats, a pair of Litchfield Student Anglers Club members took fourth place on Gull Lake. The groups competing this weekend are looking to claim one of the top two spots to reach nationals. For Eckhoff and Laplante, the opportunity comes after a long journey. They’ve been fishing together for five years.
“We started just fishing by ourselves, just me and him. And we found out about the club and joined right away,” Eckhoff said. “I’m more excited than pretty much everything else. I’ve fished the lake a few times before and I feel I’ve gotten a lot better, just this year.”
He hasn’t been alone in developing his skills. The entire league has been rallying and developing a strong base upon which to build. As long as there is a volunteer captain when needed, anglers of all ages can fish in local league activities. To make that possible, Anderson has developed a crew of volunteers who have passed background checks and agreed to safety policies. Boats are provided for those who do not have one. Then, with the help of a phone application to help track the number of fish caught and their size, the league is able to give out prizes on league nights for catch, record and release competitions.
Activities start as early as January, with DNR biologists, conservation officers and pro anglers meeting with the league to teach skills, safety and knowledge.
“We have a core here we’re trying to build,” Anderson said. “The high schoolers are teaching the junior anglers.”