Quarantine is in full effect, and people are supposed to stay in their homes unless necessary. But crime doesn't stop. Or does it?
The answer isn't black and white.
The Litchfield Fire Department hasn't noticed a difference.
“The types of calls, we really haven't had any change from in the past other than we do seem to have more alarm system calls,” said Litchfield Fire Chief Greg Gilbertson. “That can ebb-and-flow. Sometimes we have more, sometimes we don't.”
There was a 33 percent rise in alarm actions this year compared to last, but there were only six last year and eight this year.
There is a 300 percent increase in grass fires, but according to Gilbertson that's typical when spring comes early. Last year there was one, and this year there were four.
Chief Blake Tangen of the Litchfield Rescue Squad noticed the lack of change.
“For 2019 we had 99 calls for service (from Jan.1-Apr. 16), which would range from medical calls, car accidents, rescues, lift assists, falls, that sort of thing,” Tangen said.“
From Jan. to Apr. 16 this year the rescue squad had 92 calls, a 7 percent decrease.
“We've actually been less this year than previous years,” he said.
Tangen wasn't willing to draw a correlation between the number of cars on the road and the number of accidents in Litchfield, but is confident that while car accidents have increased statewide, that's not the case in Litchfield.
Something else not changing is the types of calls the squad receives.
“(Types of calls) seem to be about the same as what we normally get,” Tangen added.
Nor has there been an increase in sick calls related to flu-like symptoms.
“They seem to be, if anything, maybe lower,” Tangen said.
Don't expect the Litchfield Rescue Squad to stop, and he wants the community to continue using them if they need help.
“Don't be afraid if you're sick to still continue to use the services that are available to everyone in the community by calling 911 or calling the hospital or a clinic,” Tangen said.
One number that has increased is the number of people showing up per call. Typically, Litchfield averages 17-18 per call.
But with more people stuck at home, more people are available to respond, and now 23-24 people respond to a call. Gilberson has a theory.
“Because everybody's at home,” Gilbertson said. “They're not traveling, they're not leaving on the weekends and stuff.”
Below are the numbers for the fire department from Feb.1 to mid-Apr. this year and last, which does not include the rescue squad:
2019 2020 % Change
Fire 5 9 80% increase
Rescue and Emergency 4 6 50% increase
Hazardous Condition (no fire) 1 3 200% increase
Service Call 2 unavailable
False Alarm and False Call 6 11 83% increase
The quarantine produced trends for the police department, and some are clear, such as the stay-at-home order causing domestic calls to drop by half.
The order also increased the number of disturbance calls by 50 percent.
Police Chief Patrick Fank did not respond to requests for comment for this story, but he did provide numbers for the month of March regarding the amount and types of calls the department received. It's important to note the department switched software programs, so calls are tracked differently.
Below are the numbers for the police department for March this year and last year:
2019 2020 % Change
Domestic 8 4 50% decrease
Disturbance 8 12 50% increase
Traffic stops 188 88 53% decrease
Traffic crashes 16 7 56% decrease
Mental health 8 12 50% increase