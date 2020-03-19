Businesses large and small, local and national, continue to adjust their operations in light of governmental restrictions and their own approach to the coronavirus pandemic.
Among them is grocery chain SpartanNash, which on Wednesday, announced that its stores will alter their hours to create special shopping time for older adults, pregnant women and immunocompromised shoppers.
The grocery store chain said its more than 150 stores nationwide — including Family Fare in Litchfield — will reserve every Tuesday and Thursday, from 7 to 9 a.m. for those shoppers.
“SpartanNash and our family of retail stores are committed to the well-being and safety of our family of associates, customers and communities, as well as supporting health officials and government leaders to contain the virus,” Executive Vice President and General Manager, Corporate Retail Tom Swanson said in a news release. “We are enacting these reserved hours to help protect our most vulnerable store guests, and we are asking our other customers to observe these hours for those most at risk in our communities.”
In addition to this change, SpartanNash stores also suspended service at self-serve areas, including salad bars, soup bars and donut cases. Café areas also have been closed and sampling stopped.
The news release also said its retail locations have introduced “greater cleaning and sanitation measures.” In addition to daily cleaning, high-touch surfaces like food service counters, checkout lanes conveyor belts, pin pads and touch screens are being cleaned and sanitized at least every 30 minutes.